A 43-year-old suffered the worst loss of her entire MMA career when she fractured her arm in the 1st round of a fight

Photo by Fite TV Sidy Roche.

Sidy Rocha, 43, suffered the worst defeat of her entire career Friday.

Rocha fought Karine Silva at an all-women MMA show in Sao Paulo, losing midway through the opening round.

Rocha’s forearm seemed to snap when Silva had her in an armbar submission.

Perhaps fuelled by adrenaline, Rocha appeared to want to continue fighting but the referee intervened to wave the bout off so she could receive medical attention.

Watch the finish below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 43-year-old suffered the worst loss of her entire career when she fractured her arm in the first round of a mixed martial arts match.

It went down at the all-women Standout Fighting Tournament 22 show in Sao Paulo in Brazil which featured four fights on Friday, October 31.

Karine Silva fought Sidy Rocha in the penultimate bout, fighting in the flyweight division.

However, it ended horribly midway through the opening round when Rocha had to withdraw from the competition while awkwardly dangling her fractured arm in the air.

Silva and Rocha exchanged submission attempts but, during an armbar, Rocha’s forearm seemed to snap.

Perhaps fuelled by the adrenaline a fighter has in the midst of battle, Rocha appeared to want to continue fighting but the referee intervened so she could receive medical attention on the injury.

Watch the bone-breaking finish here:

Rocha’s pro MMA record fell to 12 wins (six knockouts, one submission, and five decisions) against eight losses with the defeat.

Read more:

Controversial former UFC champion Jon Jones appeared to chase an apparent burglar off his property with a shotgun

UFC confirms Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s fight is official, and the Irishman is already predicting a 1st round KO

A Bellator MMA fighter knocked out his opponent with a jumping knee, then mercilessly attacked him with ground-and-pound

‘There’s a good chance’ Khabib Nurmagomedov will make a sensational comeback and fight again, UFC boss Dana White said

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are annoyed their boxing exhibition will have 2-minute rounds, as they think they’re ‘for women’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.