WATCH: "Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows" Trailer!

The first trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which hits theatres nationwide on December 16. Click on the video player below for your first look at this upcoming adventure, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, and Jared Harris as Moriarty.



Sherlock Holmes has always been the smartest man in the room…until now. There is a new criminal mastermind at large–Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris)–and not only is he Holmes’ intellectual equal, but his capacity for evil, coupled with a complete lack of conscience, may actually give him an advantage over the renowned detective.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows comes to theatres December 16th, 2011 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Noomi Rapace, Stephen Fry, Jared Harris, Gilles Lellouche. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie.

