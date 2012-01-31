WATCH: Shaun White Stamps 5th Straight Gold With A Perfect Run

Chances are, if you are over 30, Shaun White only enters your conscious when you are passing the boys section in Target (he has his own line of clothes), or during an occasional X Games event. Well, last night was the latter and it was a memorable one.



With his fifth straight gold medal in the superpipe already locked up with an earlier run, The Flying Tomato took his victory lap to the pipe and laid down the first-ever perfect score, a 100.

On a side note, it is difficult to truly appreciate how high White gets on this tricks unless you watch the other riders. On his runs, his average height is about the same as most of the other boarders’ highest tricks.

Here is the video…



