Shaquille O'Neal surprised a group of first graders being home schooled because of coronavirus by crashing their online class

TMZ/Page Six O’Neal dropped by an online class at East Lake Elementary on Thursday.

Shaquille O’Neal surprised a class of first graders on Thursday by crashing their online class.

A video posted online shows the NBA Hall of Famer chatting via webcam with students from East Lake Elementary School in Henry County, Georgia.

Schools in Georgia have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing teachers to hold classes over the web using remote learning systems.

“Hello Miss,” said O’Neal after popping up onto the screen.

“Is that Shaq?!” exclaimed the teacher. “Oh my goodness, say ‘Hi Shaq!'”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was then met with a chorus of hellos from the excited students.

Even some of the parents were jaw dropped, one saying: “Oh my god it’s Shaq!”

Matt Still, who posted the video on YouTube, told AJC: “They were doing the lesson Tuesday and Shaquille O’Neal was randomly on the call.”

Still’s daughter was in the online class at the time.

“Apparently one of the other parents works with him, and he was just on there. Nobody knew he was going to join the call. It was really cool.”

Still added that O’Neal’s appearance was a much needed moment of positivity, for both the children and the parents, in what has been a difficult few days adjusting to home schooling.

“It’s hard on the students and teachers and parents, but we are doing the best that we can and making the best of the situation,” he said.

“You never know what something small like Shaquille O’Neal hopping on a webcam can do for people’s spirits.”

