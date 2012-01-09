WATCH: Shaq Gets Blasted On Saturday Night Live By Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley once again hosted Saturday Night Live, and once again, the best part of his appearances is the unintentional comedy factor and just how uncomfortable he looks trying to act out scenes.



Maybe the best skit of the night was a take on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio show in which Barkley plays Shaquille O’Neal and Kenen Thompson plays Barkley and spends the entire skit roasting Shaq.

Here is the video…



