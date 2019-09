This is the only video you need to watch all day. It’s Shaq’s new workout plan in which his tiny girlfriend sprays him with a hose while he does jumping jacks and sings “She’s A Maniac.” [h/t SportsGrid]







And because it’s Monday, enjoy:

Photo: twitter.com

