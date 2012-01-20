WATCH: Sex Scene Plays In Background During Scottish Newscast

Viewers of the Scottish news program, Scotland Tonight, got a little bit of a shock when watching the late night broadcast.



The Daily Mail reports that during a segment questioning Ed Miliband’s leadership of Britain’s Labour Party, the cameras cut to interview a prominent political blogger. However, in the newsroom behind the subject was a television screen showing something the newscast’s audience didn’t expect.

Believed to be a scene from the UK TV show “Shameless” the pretty explicit scene can be seen in the top right hand corner of the video. Of course this had to happen when they were talking about Ed Miliband; he’s never one to court embarrassment.

Have a look below, but be warned, this may be a little NSFW.

