Apple is officially letting Windows users watch its big iPhone event for the first time ever

Usually, when Apple holds a big product announcement, it only lets Mac, iPhone/iPad, or Apple TV users watch the live streamed video.

But on September 9th, when Apple is holding its next big event, Microsoft Windows 10 users are invited to the party, too, as first noticed by GeekWire.

Buried in the fine print of Apple’s event invitation is the detail that you can, indeed, use Microsoft’s new Edge browser to watch the livestream, included in Windows 10.

Apple has long said that the issue isn’t on their end: Apple’s Safari uses Apple’s own HTTP Live Streaming technology, which it’s tried to push as a standard. But browsers like Microsoft Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox never put that standard into their own software.

Now, Microsoft Edge is the first browser to adopt the standard, meaning that Apple can officially invite the non-Mac crowd to watch its upcoming event.

Of course, Windows users haven’t been completely left in the cold: With media players like VLC, users could put a web address in and happily watch away. But that wasn’t exactly endorsed by Apple.

