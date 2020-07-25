An unbeaten American destroyed her opponent with a 7-second knockout, and critics are aghast at the unequal mismatch

Seniesa Estrada destroyed Miranda Adkins in seconds at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, on Friday.

It happened on a Golden Boy Promotions card and prominent members of the boxing media criticised the company’s matchmakers.

Though the nature of the win proved a popular highlight-reel on Twitter, it shows a clear difference in ability between the winner and loser, and is, therefore, a match which should never have been made.

An unbeaten American destroyed her opponent with a seven-second knockout, and critics were left shocked at the apparent mismatch.

Seniesa Estrada, a 28-year-old light flyweight from California, advanced her record to 19 wins (eight knockouts) Friday when she obliterated her opponent Miranda Adkins.

Estrada took care of business so fast that the clock had only just appeared on the television screen by the time she was hammering her opponent to the canvas.

Adkins didn’t even throw a single shot but instead absorbed two three-punch combinations.

She was stunned by the left hook finish in the first flurry of punches, Adkins dropped to the floor, dazed and defeated, by another sequence that included a body shot followed by repeated blows to the head.

Watch the knockout right here:

A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020

Critics called it a case of bad matchmaking

Adkins may have been a late replacement for Estrada’s original opponent, Jacky Calvo, but critics still rebuked Golden Boy Promotions for overmatching Adkins.

Knocking someone out in seven seconds, before that person has even thrown a punch, may make the victory look like an unstoppable steamroller, but the reality is that it is a dangerous fight for the loser.

The prominent boxing reporter Dan Rafael, the former long-time ESPN journalist now at Boxing Scene, said: “I’ve seen mismatches but that women’s fight was literally as bad as it gets.

“Estrada just brutally whacked out that poor woman in seven seconds.”

The ESPN boxing writer Steve Kim said he did not disagree that the fight was terrible for the sport of women’s boxing.

Elsewhere on the card, fast-rising welterweight star Vergil Ortiz Jr. showed he is ready for a top 10-ranked opponent in the 147-pound weight class after he brutalized Samuel Vargas, winning in the seventh round at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

The 22-year-old stand-out advanced his record to 16 wins (16 knockouts), unbeaten.

