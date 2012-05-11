WATCH: This Guy's Hilarious Reaction To An Extreme Coupon-Clipper

When it comes to penny-pinching at the grocery store, it’s not usually in our nature to knock any savvy coupon-clipper’s hustle.



But sometimes even we know there’s a fine line between being budget conscious and being a giant pain in the arse.

ABC’s “How Would You Do It?” took its cameras to an East Harlem, N.Y. supermarket to see what it’s really like to deal with extreme couponers. Judging from the guy’s reaction in the video below, every consumer has their boiling point.



