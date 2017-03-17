'CALM DOWN': Watch Sean Spicer spar with reporters over Trump's wiretap claims

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was met with a barrage of questions at the daily press briefing about President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of wiretapping during the 2016 election.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, leadership of the Senate Intelligence Committee released a joint statement Thursday saying it saw no indication that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance either before or after Election Day.

