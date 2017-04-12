Spicer struggles to clarify remarks after falsely claiming that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made the bizarre claim on Monday that Adolf Hitler never stooped to the level of using chemical weapons, as Syria’s Bashar al-Assad has.

When asked if Spicer thought there was any reason to think that Russia would pull back from supporting their decades-long ally, Syria, Spicer seemed to muddle some facts regarding World War II history.

