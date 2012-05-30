WATCH: Scientists Program Robots To Dance In Unison To 'Thriller'

Researchers Patrick Bechon and Jean-Jacques Slotine from MIT programmed robots to dance in unison to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”



The dancing humanoid robots, developed by French startup Aldevaran Robotoics, synchronise moves by sending out data in a process called quorum sensing, according to TIME’s Keith Wagstaff. Bacteria use the same system — by sending out signaling molecules — to coordinate behaviours and sense how many organisms are around them.

The synchronised dance performance, while impressive, has wider implications. When applied on a large scale, the technology could enable robots to perform more complex human tasks, like manufacturing and construction, according to MIT’s Technology Review.



