Watch Savannah Guthrie's Odd 'Today' Show Opening — Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty Images / Mark DavisCharlie Sheen is planning to sue … someone over the reports he thrashed the Ritz-Carlton in NYC earlier this week.
- One woman has “got it bad” for Usher. The singer has a 26-year-old woman stalking him, claiming the two are married. Yikes.
- While accepting a Breakthrough Award at Wednesday’s Australians in Film event, Liam Hemsworth accidentally said he and Miley Cyrus are already married. Oops.
- A XXX website is trying to acquire the rights to use “Ted,” the foul-mouthed stuffed bear from the film of the same name, as their mascot.
- ’90s teen group, the Spice Girls are auctioning off some of their old costumes for charity.
- Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” has become Shazam’s most tagged song ever.
- After launching a show, WikiLeaks is releasing a music CD.
- Savannah Guthrie co-anchored alongside Matt Lauer this morning on the “Today” show. However, in the show’s opening … and throughout, there was no mention of Guthrie replacing Ann Curry who departed from the show yesterday.
