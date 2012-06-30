Watch Savannah Guthrie's Odd 'Today' Show Opening — Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna
  • Getty Images / Mark DavisCharlie Sheen is planning to sue … someone over the reports he thrashed the Ritz-Carlton in NYC earlier this week. 
  • One woman has “got it bad” for Usher. The singer has a 26-year-old woman stalking him, claiming the two are married. Yikes. 
  • While accepting a Breakthrough Award at Wednesday’s Australians in Film event, Liam Hemsworth accidentally said he and Miley Cyrus are already married. Oops.
  • A XXX website is trying to acquire the rights to use “Ted,” the foul-mouthed stuffed bear from the film of the same name, as their mascot.  
  • ’90s teen group, the Spice Girls are auctioning off some of their old costumes for charity.
  • Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” has become Shazam’s most tagged song ever.
  • After launching a show, WikiLeaks is releasing a music CD.
  • Savannah Guthrie co-anchored alongside Matt Lauer this morning on the “Today” show. However, in the show’s opening … and throughout, there was no mention of Guthrie replacing Ann Curry who departed from the show yesterday.

Watch the video below via TMZ:

SEE ALSO: How smart is Natalie Portman? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.