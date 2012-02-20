WATCH: Saturday Night Live's Take On Jeremy Lin And Race Was Actually Pretty Funny

It has been a pretty good season for Saturday Night Live and their sports-themed skits. There was Shaq getting roasted by Charles Barkley. There was Jesus asking Tim Tebow to tone things down a bit. And there was the SNL skit mocking the Penn State sex abuse scandal.



Well, last night SNL tackled Jeremy Lin and Linsanity and they did not disappoint.

Here’s the video…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.