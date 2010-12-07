Watch Sarah Palin Shoot A Caribou

Literally.



Last night’s episode of Sarah Palin’s Alaska was one long lead-up to this moment, in which Sarah Palin (after four or five tries…no explanation why the caribou didn’t bolt for it) shoots a caribou. Then they slaughter it.

Perhaps anticipating that some viewers would be uncomfortable with the episode Palin penned a Facebook note and Twittered ahead of its airing that she remains “proudly intolerant of anti-hunting hypocrisy.” And you know what, she has a point.

Meanwhile the entire episode came with commercial break warnings that it may not be appropriate for some viewers. Video below.





