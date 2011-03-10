WATCH: Salman Khan And Bill Gates On Why Video Should Be Used In Education

Idealab founder and entrepreneur Bill Gross just let the world know that one of his favourite presentations from last week’s TED conference, Salman Khan’s talk on using video to reinvent education, is now available.



Khan, a hedge fund analyst, started posting educational maths videos to YouTube in 2004 and has since posted more than 2,000 videos on dozens of subjects, and complied them all at a site called Khan Academy.

In the presentation, he explains that he started the project when he was tutoring his cousins remotely in New Orleans — and was surprised when they told him that they preferred him on YouTube rather than in person. Over time, the project took off and gained fans like Bill Gates, who makes a cameo toward the end.

Check it out:



