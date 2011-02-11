Watch Ryanair's Ridiculous Video Teaching Belgian College Kids How To Pack A Carry-On

Following a baggage fee dispute earlier this week that resulted in 100 Belgian students being kicked off a Ryanair flight, the budget airline released a statement accompanied by a Youtube video which demonstrates the proper way to pack a carry-on bag.



In the statement, the carrier suggested that Belgian universities add the lesson to their curriculum “following the unacceptable and unsafe behaviour of over 100 Belgian students last Saturday in Lanzarote.”

The tongue-in-cheek video, which is set to the Benny Hill theme song, shows a traveller impressively packing enough clothes for a two-week vacation into one 10kg carry-on bag.

