12-Year-Old Ryan Gosling Talks 'Aboot' Mickey Mouse Club On Canadian TV

Just before Canada native Ryan Gosling packed up his bags and headed south to Florida to join the Mickey Mouse Club at age 12, the triple threat actor/dancer/singer appeared on local “Canada AM.”



Gosling, now age 31, talks about the “Mouseketeer” auditions, saying “The people at Disney are so nice, like we just came from our houses where we had to do our own stuff and they did so much stuff for us.”

You know, like chores and stuff.

When he found out he got the gig, Gosling “hit the roof, my mother and I were jumping around.”

Despite classmates calling him “mouse boy,” Gosling says he was excited at the prospect of meeting Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson.

Oh, and the Canadian kid said “aboot” a handful of times. Watch below:



SEE ALSO: Lindsay Lohan’s bizarre twitter responses to last night’s presidential debate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.