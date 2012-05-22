WATCH: Ex-Rutgers Student Gets Jail Time In Spycam Case, Scolded For Weak Apology

Ex-Rutgers student Dharun Ravi was sentenced to just 30 days in jail Monday in a case that focused the nation’s attention on gay teen suicide and cyber bullying.



New Jersey state court judge Glenn Berman said the 20 year old Ravi had acted out of “colossal insensitivity” when he recorded his roommate Tyler Clementi’s sexual encounter with another man, known during the trial as MB.

Clementi killed himself in 2010 by leaping off the George Washington Bridge after learning Ravi spied on him. Ravi was found guilty in March of bias intimidation and of trying to cover up his spying.

Judge Berman pointed out Monday that Ravi had deleted tweets from his Twitter account and 86 text messages to cover his tracks.

“This was cold, calculated, and methodically conceived,” the judge said.

Ravi was also sentenced to three years of probation and 300 hours community service. He will have to pay $10,000 to aid victims of bias crimes. Judge Berman recommended that Ravi, an Indian citizen, not be deported.

The disgraced ex-Rutgers student faced 10 years in prison, but gay rights advocates have recently spoken out against such a harsh punishment, The New York Times’ Kate Zernike reported Sunday.

DON’T MISS: George Zimmerman Might Be A Bully After All, Witnesses Say >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.