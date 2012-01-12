WATCH: Rugby Referee Scolds Players For Acting Like Soccer Players

I don’t watch enough rugby to understand what the players did wrong in on this play. But it is kind of endearing that the referee chose to interrupt the game to scold players from one team for acting like soccer players. I can only assume that means don’t act like you have been shot with bazooka when a player from the other team touches you.



If anybody would like to translate in the comments, I would be very grateful.

Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

