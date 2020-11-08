Watch Rudy Giuliani's reaction when he was told Joe Biden won the 2020 election

President Donald Trump’s personal defence lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was in the middle of giving a news conference when he was told Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

“Who was it called by?” Giuliani asked a reporter when told Biden was the projected winner.

When the reporter said “all” the major cable news networks had called the race, Giuliani threw his arms up and responded sarcastically: “All of them! Oh my goodness! Wow, all the networks! We have to forget about the law, judges don’t count!”

Trump, Giuliani, and others in the president’s orbit have so far refused to concede the election and said they plan to fight the results in court while making bogus claims of voter fraud and election-rigging.

Insider and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Biden early Friday morning after determining that he had won the battleground state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, notching him 273 electoral college votes and the presidency.

The president, Giuliani, and others in their orbit have refused to concede the election so far, baselessly alleging widespread voter fraud, election-rigging, and vast conspiracies in which the Democratic Party and “big media” worked together to tilt the race in Biden’s favour. There is no evidence or empirical data to support any of the claims, and, as Business Insider previously reported, this election was one of the safest and most secure because of the use of paper ballots and voting machines with verifiable paper trails.

One Trump adviser even told CNN’s Jim Acosta earlier Saturday that the campaign has “nothing concrete” to prove voter fraud. And none of the dozen of so lawsuits the campaign has filed or joined make claims of voter or election fraud, while some of them have already been dismissed or denied.

… rudy giuliani was giving a press conference when the election was called. here’s how that went. pic.twitter.com/eGf0023eLi — fake nick ramsey @ ???? (@nick_ramsey) November 7, 2020

