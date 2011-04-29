The Complete Photo Account Of Prince William And Kate Middleton's Wedding

Megan Angelo
royal wedding kiss

It happened! And it most likely happened before you even woke up.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were married in a ceremony that was both incredibly glamourous and almost disappointingly smooth.

Through it all, we photoblogged each step of the day. You’re welcome.

The photo highest on the page is the most recent — scroll to the bottom of the post and read upwards for a chronological experience of the affair.

William and Kate return to the breakfast — next, they’ll get a breather for a few hours, then continue onto the traditional dinner reception. Whatever we see, you’ll see it here.

MA wedding

The kiss.

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

 

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

The balcony onto which the couple is about to emerge.

MA wedding

Crowds stream towards the palace balcony in preparation for the couple’s first public kiss. An estimated 1.5 million people have congregated in this area alone.

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

The royal wedding party and guests are now enjoying a “wedding breakfast” hosted by the Queen — so this would be a good time to get whatever work you plan to do today done.

MA wedding

Arriving at the palace.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Post-ceremony carriage ride — the happy couple is headed to Buckingham Palace. One of the footmen is actually a secret service bodyguard in disguise.

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

And we’re done! The recessional.

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

The ceremony is about 2/3 of the way over — and Middleton and William are now in a private area of Westminster Abbey, signing their wedding certificate with only family present.

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

 

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

 

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

Diane Sawyer reports that Prince William whispered to Middleton, “You look beautiful.” Aww.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Procession.

MA wedding

MA wedding

The bride arrives, escorted by father Michael Middleton. Her dress was designed, after all, by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. Middleton did her own makeup this morning.

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

Maid of honour Pippa Middleton arrives with flower girls and page boys.

MA wedding
MA wedding

The first glimpses of Kate Middleton as she leaves the Goring Hotel, whose lace-embellished dress appears to be reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s.

MA wedding

MA wedding


MA wedding

 

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive.

MA wedding

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles arrive.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip en route.

MA wedding

Mother of the bride Carole Middleton and her son, James, arrive at the Abbey. Tina Brown, in discussing the family, notes that Kate will be the first university-educated Queen of England.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Prince William arrives at Westminster Abbey.

MA wedding

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

The princes salute en route to the church.

MA wedding


Prince William and his best man and brother, Prince Harry, depart Clarence House. William is wearing the dress uniform of the Irish Mounted Guard.

MA wedding
MA wedding
MA wedding

Awaiting the groom’s departure from Clarence House.

MA wedding

PM Cameron and wife, Samantha, arrive. She is not wearing a hat. What does this mean?

MA wedding

While many have been seated in church for more than an hour, British Prime Minister David Cameron has just left 10 Downing Street at 10 AM London time.

MA wedding

Second from left is Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana.

MA wedding

Elton John and partner David Furnish arrive — and are ushered to extremely good seats.

MA wedding
MA wedding

Members of the royal family arriving in motorcoaches.

MA wedding

Watching from outside the window.

MA wedding

Some of the morning’s best hats thus far.

MA wedding

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the church. David Beckham and Prince William became friendly while campaigning to bring the World Cup to England.

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

Kneelers set out for the bride and groom.

MA wedding

Outside the church.

MA wedding

The scene outside the Goring Hotel, from which Kate, her mother and sister Pippa will depart. Note the white security tent, which will protect Kate — and her gown — from prying eyes until arriving at the church.

MA wedding

Queen Elizabeth officially bestowed upon William and Kate their new titles at 9:07 London time. (Though Kate will unofficially be referred to as a princess, you can technically only be born a princess.)

MA wedding

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Chelsy Davy arrives at the church.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Onlookers bundled up outside the Abbey.

MA wedding

MA wedding

Note the trees Middleton had installed in the church for the ceremony.

MA wedding

MA wedding

MA wedding

 

Guests begin filing into Westminster Abbey around 8:30 AM London time.

MA wedding

MA wedding


MA wedding

The scene outside Westminster Abbey 2.5 hours before the wedding — with no sign of the feared rain in sight.

MA wedding


MA wedding

MA abbey

 

MA abbey

 

MA abbey

