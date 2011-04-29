The Complete Photo Account Of Prince William And Kate Middleton's Wedding

It happened! And it most likely happened before you even woke up.



Kate Middleton and Prince William were married in a ceremony that was both incredibly glamourous and almost disappointingly smooth.

Through it all, we photoblogged each step of the day. You’re welcome.

The photo highest on the page is the most recent — scroll to the bottom of the post and read upwards for a chronological experience of the affair.

William and Kate return to the breakfast — next, they’ll get a breather for a few hours, then continue onto the traditional dinner reception. Whatever we see, you’ll see it here.

The kiss.

The balcony onto which the couple is about to emerge.

Crowds stream towards the palace balcony in preparation for the couple’s first public kiss. An estimated 1.5 million people have congregated in this area alone.



The royal wedding party and guests are now enjoying a “wedding breakfast” hosted by the Queen — so this would be a good time to get whatever work you plan to do today done.

Arriving at the palace.

Post-ceremony carriage ride — the happy couple is headed to Buckingham Palace. One of the footmen is actually a secret service bodyguard in disguise.



And we’re done! The recessional.

The ceremony is about 2/3 of the way over — and Middleton and William are now in a private area of Westminster Abbey, signing their wedding certificate with only family present.

Diane Sawyer reports that Prince William whispered to Middleton, “You look beautiful.” Aww.



Procession.

The bride arrives, escorted by father Michael Middleton. Her dress was designed, after all, by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. Middleton did her own makeup this morning.



Maid of honour Pippa Middleton arrives with flower girls and page boys.

The first glimpses of Kate Middleton as she leaves the Goring Hotel, whose lace-embellished dress appears to be reminiscent of Grace Kelly’s.





Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles arrive.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip en route.

Mother of the bride Carole Middleton and her son, James, arrive at the Abbey. Tina Brown, in discussing the family, notes that Kate will be the first university-educated Queen of England.

Prince William arrives at Westminster Abbey.

The princes salute en route to the church.





Prince William and his best man and brother, Prince Harry, depart Clarence House. William is wearing the dress uniform of the Irish Mounted Guard.



Awaiting the groom’s departure from Clarence House.

PM Cameron and wife, Samantha, arrive. She is not wearing a hat. What does this mean?

While many have been seated in church for more than an hour, British Prime Minister David Cameron has just left 10 Downing Street at 10 AM London time.



Second from left is Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana.

Elton John and partner David Furnish arrive — and are ushered to extremely good seats.

Members of the royal family arriving in motorcoaches.

Watching from outside the window.

Some of the morning’s best hats thus far.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the church. David Beckham and Prince William became friendly while campaigning to bring the World Cup to England.



Kneelers set out for the bride and groom.

Outside the church.

The scene outside the Goring Hotel, from which Kate, her mother and sister Pippa will depart. Note the white security tent, which will protect Kate — and her gown — from prying eyes until arriving at the church.



Queen Elizabeth officially bestowed upon William and Kate their new titles at 9:07 London time. (Though Kate will unofficially be referred to as a princess, you can technically only be born a princess.)



Prince Harry’s girlfriend Chelsy Davy arrives at the church.

Onlookers bundled up outside the Abbey.

Note the trees Middleton had installed in the church for the ceremony.

Guests begin filing into Westminster Abbey around 8:30 AM London time.





The scene outside Westminster Abbey 2.5 hours before the wedding — with no sign of the feared rain in sight.





