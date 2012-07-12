WATCH: Rory McIlroy Pings A Soccer Crossbar With A Shot From 150 Yards

Rory McIlroy may have lost his way on the course in recent months, but he’s been living it up otherwise.



In a video shoot for Tiger Woods PGA Tour ’13, Rory took a few swings at a crossbar from 150 yards away. Soccer teams regularly take the crossbar challenge, but this is the first time we’ve seen a golfer attempt such a feat.

According to CBS Sports, Rory took just three swings before hitting his target. Is this a sign he’s zoned in ahead of the Open Championship?

