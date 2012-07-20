WATCH: Rory McIlroy Blasted A Drive Off A Spectator's Head Today

Rory McIlroy had been holding steady at 3-under on the back nine at Royal Lytham & St. Annes until he stepped up to the tee box at No. 15 and hit a horrendous drive.



The ball sailed to the right of the fairway and flew into the gallery, bouncing off the head of one unlucky spectator.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

What does a fan receive when plunked with a Rory McIlroy drive? A glove that reads, “Sorry!” followed by a sad face and his autograph. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) July 19, 2012

McIlroy had to go back and hit another tee shot, eventually settling for double bogey.

He immediately bounced back by driving the green on the 336-yard par-4 16th and two-putting for birdie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.