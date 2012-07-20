WATCH: Rory McIlroy Blasted A Drive Off A Spectator's Head Today

Rory McIlroy had been holding steady at 3-under on the back nine at Royal Lytham & St. Annes until he stepped up to the tee box at No. 15 and hit a horrendous drive.
The ball sailed to the right of the fairway and flew into the gallery, bouncing off the head of one unlucky spectator.
What does a fan receive when plunked with a Rory McIlroy drive? A glove that reads, “Sorry!” followed by a sad face and his autograph.
— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGC) July 19, 2012
McIlroy had to go back and hit another tee shot, eventually settling for double bogey.
He immediately bounced back by driving the green on the 336-yard par-4 16th and two-putting for birdie.
