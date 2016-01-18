If there's one movie you should watch before the Oscars, this is it

One of this year’s surprise Oscar contenders is the critically acclaimed but criminally underseen “Room.” It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Though it shouldn’t be a big surprise, given that it’s by far one of the best films of 2015. “Room” tells the story of a young woman (Brie Larson) who is held prisoner for years with her son (Jacob Tremblay). Now, that might sound dark and unbearable, but “Room” doesn’t drag you down in misery. That’s because it’s partially told through the eyes of Jack (Tremblay), who is seeing the world for the first time. It allows you to view every day things through a new perspective.

Nine-year-old Tremblay is amazing, but let’s not forget about Larson, who is currently the frontrunner for best actress. It deserves to win a bunch of other awards, as well.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

