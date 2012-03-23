WATCH: Ron Paul Reveals His Fantasy Secret Service Code Name

Unsurprisingly, libertarian septuagenarian Ron Paul has opted out of Secret Service protection, making him the only Republican presidential candidate without top-secret protection.
In an interview on The Tonight Show this week, Paul explained that Secret Service protection “is a form of welfare.”
“It’s having the taxpayers pay to take care of somebody,” Paul explained. “I’m an ordinary citizen and I would think I should pay for my own protection.”
But that doesn’t mean Paul hasn’t picked out a secret code name for himself. When host Jay Leno asked Paul what name he would want, the Texas Congressman immediately deadpanned:
“Bulldog.”
Watch the clip below.
