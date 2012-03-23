WATCH: Ron Paul Reveals His Fantasy Secret Service Code Name

Grace Wyler

Unsurprisingly, libertarian septuagenarian Ron Paul has opted out of Secret Service protection, making him the only Republican presidential candidate without top-secret protection. 

In an interview on The Tonight Show this week, Paul explained that Secret Service protection “is a form of welfare.” 

“It’s having the taxpayers pay to take care of somebody,” Paul explained. “I’m an ordinary citizen and I would think I should pay for my own protection.” 

But that doesn’t mean Paul hasn’t picked out a secret code name for himself. When host Jay Leno asked Paul what name he would want, the Texas Congressman immediately deadpanned:

“Bulldog.” 

Watch the clip below. 

