WATCH: Ron Paul Reveals His Fantasy Secret Service Code Name

Unsurprisingly, libertarian septuagenarian Ron Paul has opted out of Secret Service protection, making him the only Republican presidential candidate without top-secret protection.



In an interview on The Tonight Show this week, Paul explained that Secret Service protection “is a form of welfare.”

“It’s having the taxpayers pay to take care of somebody,” Paul explained. “I’m an ordinary citizen and I would think I should pay for my own protection.”

But that doesn’t mean Paul hasn’t picked out a secret code name for himself. When host Jay Leno asked Paul what name he would want, the Texas Congressman immediately deadpanned:

“Bulldog.”

Watch the clip below.



