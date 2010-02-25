Watch Ron Paul Just Shred Bernanke

Here it is folks, in all its glory!



Depending on your point of view, this clip could be titled: Ron Paul Shreds Bernanke or Bernanke Shreds Ron Paul!

In the clip he talks about Iraq, Greece, and Watergate. Seriously, he asks about whether the cash used in the Watergate was somehow facilitated by the Fed.

Bernanke’s response right at the 3:17 mark: “These specific allegations you made are bizarre.”



