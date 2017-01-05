Roger Federer got scolded by his dad after playing the bongos at an Australian tennis match

Screenshot: Federer battles Sascha in Bongo Cam/ YouTube.

The Hopman Cup in Perth is boosting fan interaction by giving them the chance to play a set of super-imposed bongo drums on the “Bongo Cam”.

But 17-time grand slam champion Roger Federer got to join in on the action on Wednesday night while watching teammate Belinda Bencic’s match against Andrea Petkovic at Perth Arena.

Despite having just lost in three tiebreak sets to German teenager Alexander Zverev, the Swiss champ enthusiastically played along before it turned into a head-to-head Bongo Cam battle with Zverev.

At least I have a backup career as a bongo player ???????? pic.twitter.com/C8xl0pW9Pu — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) January 4, 2017

Although, according to the Sydney Morning Herald, Federer’s dad wasn’t as impressed with his son’s courtside frivolities.

“My Dad wrote me an email and said ‘can you please stop that right now’,” Federer said following the match. “And I was like ‘are you serious?’, and he was like ‘this is serious’.”

