WATCH: Roger Ailes Slams Gawker Over The Fox News Mole

Appearing at a New York media soiree just hours after firing Gawker’s Fox News mole Joe Muto, Fox News head honcho Roger Ailes seemed curiously unconcerned about the 24-hour war between his network and the subversive gossip site.



In a red-carpet interview with The Hollywood Reporter last night, Ailes was simultaneously dismissive and biting, and even pretended to have never heard of Gawker.

“What is Gawker, is that that pornographic website?” Ailes said. “I only knew it as a pornographic website that everyone said you had to stay away from.”

“I don’t care if they have a mole because we aren’t doing anything wrong,” he added later. “They hate me because I make money and I do it legitimately, and they don’t like our politics. That’s what’s great about America.”

But Ailes did have some choice words for another recently-fired cable news employee. When asked about Keith Olbermann’s job prospects, Ailes replied:

“Talk about burning bridges, this guy really burned some,” Ailes said. “Now, I feel sorry for anybody whose out of work, so I don’t want to trash him…He was great at sports, I thought, and everybody has some redeeming qualities. He could find a job again, but it’ll be, you know, a pet show in St. Louis or something. I don’t know what else.”

Watch the whole interview below.



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated that Ailes was referring to Joe Muto’s job prospects.

