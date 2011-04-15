WATCH: "Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" Full-Length Trailer

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated sci-fi adventure Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which arrives in theatres nationwide on August 5.



Click on the video player below for your first glimpse at this new ape adventure, set in modern-day San Francisco. We also have the new poster, which you can check out below.



An origin story in the true sense of the word, Rise of the Planet of the Apes is set in present day San Francisco. The film is a reality-based cautionary tale — a science fiction/science-fact blend where mankind’s hubris leads to the development of intelligence in apes and the onset of a war for supremacy. Oscar-winning visual effects house WETA Digital – employing certain of the groundbreaking technologies developed for Avatar – will render, for the first time ever in the film series, photo-realistic apes rather than costumed actors.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes comes to theatres August 5th, 2011 and stars James Franco, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, John Lithgow, Freida Pinto, Tom Felton. The film is directed by Rupert Wyatt.

