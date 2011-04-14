WATCH: "Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" Teaser Trailer

A teaser trailer has arrived for the highly-anticipated Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which hits theatres on August 5. Click on the video player below for the first footage from this sci-fi adventure, which stars James Franco, Freida Pinto, and Andy Serkis.



Check back tomorrow for the first full trailer for Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes comes to theatres August 5th, 2011 and stars James Franco, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, John Lithgow, Freida Pinto, Tom Felton. The film is directed by Rupert Wyatt.

