Watch RIM CEO Jim Balsillie Squirm As He Defends Negative Playbook Reviews

RIM’s CEO Jim Balsillie went on the defensive after a slew of horrible early reviews of the Blackberry Playbook.



Most of the criticism stems from what the Playbook lacks: No 3G connectivity, no native mail or calendar apps, and a lame selection of apps in the Blackberry App World app store.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Balsillie dances around all this saying that most of these features are available to Blackberry phone users who tether to the Blackberry tablet. He also says access to Android apps will be coming soon.

That’s good if you already have a Blackberry phone or if you’re really patient. Everyone else will have to wait for an over the air update later this year or the 3G version of the tablet to launch this summer.

Watch Balsillie’s interview with Bloomberg below:

We have a Playbook now and will have photos and initial impressions up later today.

