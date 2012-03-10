Watch Rihanna Strip Down To Her Underwear In New Armani Denim Ad

What one may think is Rihanna undressing for an Armani underwear ad is actually a commercial for jeans.



Armani sure fooled us.

The commercial features the “S&M” singer rolling around in bed in her bra and underwear until at the very end, she puts on her Armani jeans to presumably head out to meet her man.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s real-life ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, just released his latest single “How I Feel” in which he addresses the 2009 assault.

Brown sings:

“Nineteen, a n***a went through a tragedy…Yeah, you might find another lover, but you always started with Breezy like the letter B….Ain’t never gonna do a 60 minute interview/’Cause all you want to do is twist my words up.”

Watch Rihanna’s sexy video and listen to Brown’s latest song below.

Rihanna for Armani:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Chris Brown’s “How I Feel”:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out another Hollywood controversy>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.