Here are all of Rihanna's incredible performances at the 2016 MTV VMAs

Rihanna received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and her performances were all the proof anyone needed of why she deserved it.

Instead of putting on one career-spanning performance of hits, as per tradition for the award, the pop star gave viewers four such performances over the course of the show.

Rihanna opened the VMAs by running through hit singles like “Only Girl in The World” and “Where Have You Been.”

Her second performance, a “dancehall medley,” included “Rude Boy” and her 2016 chart-topper “Work.”

Rihanna – Dancehall Performance

Check out Rihanna’s #VMAs dancehall medley.

Posted by MTV on Sunday, August 28, 2016

Then she performed hits “Needed Me,” “Pour It Up,” and “B—- Better Have My Money.”



Rihanna’s “BBHMM” was so, so good.

Posted by MTV on Sunday, August 28, 2016

Rihanna concluded the night with her 2012 ballad “Stay,” a brief interlude of “Diamonds,” and her doo-wop song “Love on the Brain” from her 2016 album “Anti.”



Rihanna, you sang your heart out during your last performance.

Posted by MTV on Sunday, August 28, 2016

NOW WATCH: This incredibly detailed Batman costume just set a Guinness World Record



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.