WATCH: Rihanna Breaks Down To Oprah About Chris Brown Incident

You don’t want to miss “Oprah‘s Next Chapter” this Sunday.



The legendary talk show host and media mogul is sitting down with pop star Rihanna to discuss the singer’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown and the domestic abuse incident in 2009.

In the preview clip, Rihanna reveals to Oprah that she was “more concerned about” Brown’s emotions than her own injuries.

The singer explains, “as angry as I was, as angry and hurt and betrayed, I just felt like he made that mistake because he needed help and who’s going to help him?”

The full interview will be airing this Sunday, August 19 at 9/8C on OWN.

Watch the full clip below.

