WATCH: Rick Santorum's New Campaign Ad Will Scare You

Jordan Teicher

Vote for Rick Santorum….or else!

That’s pretty much the message of Santorum’s frightening new ad, featuring menacing crows, abandoned playgrounds, and a heartbeat sound effect.

Yes, a heartbeat sound effect. 

It describes an apocalyptic town called “Obamaville,” in which a second Obama term has caused residents to live in a world of high gas prices, nuclear peril, unemployment, religious persecution. All of this, of course, in a dark, grimy colour balance. 

 So take a look and enjoy! If you dare! 

