WATCH: Rick Santorum's New Campaign Ad Will Scare You

Vote for Rick Santorum….or else!



That’s pretty much the message of Santorum’s frightening new ad, featuring menacing crows, abandoned playgrounds, and a heartbeat sound effect.

Yes, a heartbeat sound effect.

It describes an apocalyptic town called “Obamaville,” in which a second Obama term has caused residents to live in a world of high gas prices, nuclear peril, unemployment, religious persecution. All of this, of course, in a dark, grimy colour balance.

So take a look and enjoy! If you dare!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Click here to see some of the most dramatic campaign ads of the 2012 election >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.