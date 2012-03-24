WATCH: Rick Santorum's New Campaign Ad Will Scare You

Vote for Rick Santorum….or else!
That’s pretty much the message of Santorum’s frightening new ad, featuring menacing crows, abandoned playgrounds, and a heartbeat sound effect.
Yes, a heartbeat sound effect.
It describes an apocalyptic town called “Obamaville,” in which a second Obama term has caused residents to live in a world of high gas prices, nuclear peril, unemployment, religious persecution. All of this, of course, in a dark, grimy colour balance.
So take a look and enjoy! If you dare!
