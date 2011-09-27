WATCH: Rick Perry Campaign Gets Love From White Girl Rappers

Photo: misssanjoaquin via YouTube

On the heels of his dismal weekend in Florida, Rick Perry is getting some love from two Texas fans in the form of this campaign theme song.The song — from two girls calling themselves “candy rapper” and “Double K” — may be the worst campaign rap in the history of the medium.



Here’s there music video, which features the two young white girls jumping around outside the Texas State House. It appears to be sincere, but we are not entirely sure.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

h/t Gawker

