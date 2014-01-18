Meet The Six '#RichKids Of Beverly Hills' In The Jaw-Dropping Premiere Episode

On Sunday, E! will premiere its “Rich Kids Of Instagram” Tumblr-inspired reality TV show “#RichKids of Beverly Hills.”
The hour-long show features six friends from 90210 who drop thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, cars, and partying like it’s their job — because that’s exactly what it is for some of these “funemployed” 20-somethings.
Less than a minute into the first episode — now playing on Hulu — Instagram-obsessed cast member Morgan Stewart admits, “I’ve taken so many selfies on my cell phone today, it’s, like, embarrassing.” In another scene, Morgan’s friend picks up the $US30,000 bill for a night out with friends.
Check out more of their ridiculous antics in the premiere episode. But don’t worry, we watched it so you don’t have to, and broke it down for you here.
Meet 25-year-old Dorothy Wang, who was born and raised in Beverly Hills -- 'The best city in the world.'
Dorothy says 'Growing up, my parents never talked about money. It wasn't until it was printed in Forbes that I knew how much money we had.'
Dorothy is currently 'funemployed and fabuluxe,' but 'when I grow up I want to be the Asian sensation of the world.'
She's a big shopper. 'I'm not really sure how many Birkin bags I have, I've lost count,' noting 'the entry-level Birkin is around $US10,000.'
Dorothy says she is 'somewhat Insta-famous in the Instagram world.' She currently has over 26,000 followers and 'none of them are purchased!'
Morgan has a blog called Boobs-and-Loubs, because 'I have very large boobs and a very large affinity for Louboutin heels.'
Growing up, Morgan went to private school, 'had a gold Amex, (and) could shop and buy whatever I wanted.'
Her dad is 'an architect who built stores along Rodeo Drive. My mum puts up with me and that's pretty much been her job.'
Morgan and Dorothy met four years ago in a spin class, when they were both 'struggling against the chubs.'
Today, they're BFF and both obsessed with Instagram. Morgan says, 'If someone doesn't like my photo it ruins my entire day, because I feel like it's a plot because there's a hidden agenda and we haven't spoken about the issue they have.'
The girls say Fridays at night clubs are 'amateur night' and they would rather host their own 'penthouse party' to 'get away from all the sloppiness.'
Now 25, the real estate broker sold his first house at age 19 for $US15 million. He's now making 'in the millions.'
Then Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, makes a cameo. EJ grew up in LA but is currently going to school in NYC. He is home to see his friend Dorothy, who he first met during a Tae Bo class.
Some other things we learned from #RichKids? 'The No. 1 rule of caviar is don't go, 'ew, what's that?''
