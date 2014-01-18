Meet The Six '#RichKids Of Beverly Hills' In The Jaw-Dropping Premiere Episode

instagram.com/dorothywang Blogger Morgan Stewart, ‘funemployed’ Dorothy Wang, and interior designer Roxy Sowlaty travel to Vegas for New Year’s.

On Sunday, E! will premiere its “Rich Kids Of Instagram” Tumblr-inspired reality TV show “#RichKids of Beverly Hills.”

The hour-long show features six friends from 90210 who drop thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, cars, and partying like it’s their job — because that’s exactly what it is for some of these “funemployed” 20-somethings.

Less than a minute into the first episode — now playing on Hulu — Instagram-obsessed cast member Morgan Stewart admits, “I’ve taken so many selfies on my cell phone today, it’s, like, embarrassing.” In another scene, Morgan’s friend picks up the $US30,000 bill for a night out with friends.

Check out more of their ridiculous antics in the premiere episode. But don’t worry, we watched it so you don’t have to, and broke it down for you here.

