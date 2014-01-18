Meet The Six '#RichKids Of Beverly Hills' In The Jaw-Dropping Premiere Episode

Aly Weisman
Rich kids of beverly hillsinstagram.com/dorothywangBlogger Morgan Stewart, ‘funemployed’ Dorothy Wang, and interior designer Roxy Sowlaty travel to Vegas for New Year’s.

On Sunday, E! will premiere its “Rich Kids Of Instagram” Tumblr-inspired reality TV show “#RichKids of Beverly Hills.”

The hour-long show features six friends from 90210 who drop thousands of dollars on clothes, shoes, cars, and partying like it’s their job — because that’s exactly what it is for some of these “funemployed” 20-somethings.

Less than a minute into the first episode — now playing on Hulu — Instagram-obsessed cast member Morgan Stewart admits, “I’ve taken so many selfies on my cell phone today, it’s, like, embarrassing.” In another scene, Morgan’s friend picks up the $US30,000 bill for a night out with friends.

Check out more of their ridiculous antics in the premiere episode. But don’t worry, we watched it so you don’t have to, and broke it down for you here.

Meet 25-year-old Dorothy Wang, who was born and raised in Beverly Hills -- 'The best city in the world.'

Dorothy says 'Growing up, my parents never talked about money. It wasn't until it was printed in Forbes that I knew how much money we had.'

Dorothy is currently 'funemployed and fabuluxe,' but 'when I grow up I want to be the Asian sensation of the world.'

She's a big shopper. 'I'm not really sure how many Birkin bags I have, I've lost count,' noting 'the entry-level Birkin is around $US10,000.'

Dorothy says she is 'somewhat Insta-famous in the Instagram world.' She currently has over 26,000 followers and 'none of them are purchased!'

But she is willing to drop big money on nights out with her friends.

This is 26-year-old Morgan Stewart; she's also from Beverly Hills.

Morgan has a blog called Boobs-and-Loubs, because 'I have very large boobs and a very large affinity for Louboutin heels.'

She says she has over 200 pair of Louboutins, which, on average, she notes, cost about $US1,500.

Growing up, Morgan went to private school, 'had a gold Amex, (and) could shop and buy whatever I wanted.'

She says she hates working out, but works with a pricey personal trainer.

Today, Morgan lives on her own in this modern Beverly Hills home.

Her dad is 'an architect who built stores along Rodeo Drive. My mum puts up with me and that's pretty much been her job.'

Morgan and Dorothy met four years ago in a spin class, when they were both 'struggling against the chubs.'

Today, they're BFF and both obsessed with Instagram. Morgan says, 'If someone doesn't like my photo it ruins my entire day, because I feel like it's a plot because there's a hidden agenda and we haven't spoken about the issue they have.'

The girls say Fridays at night clubs are 'amateur night' and they would rather host their own 'penthouse party' to 'get away from all the sloppiness.'

It's here they hang with Roxy Sowlaty, a 25-year-old also from Beverly Hills.

Roxy lives at home with her mum, dad, sister, and little dog.

She's 'totally a Persian princess' and 'expert shopper.'

Her parents gave her six unlimited credit cards and she spends $US20,000 - $US30,000 per month.

Morgan's boyfriend of one year, Brendan Fitzpatrick, is also a big spender.

Brendan grew up 'extremely spoiled.' He 'had what I wanted, when I wanted it.'

Now 25, the real estate broker sold his first house at age 19 for $US15 million. He's now making 'in the millions.'

The crew's friend, Jonny Drubel, is a songwriter based in Beverly Hills.

Dorothy and Jonny go at it over a blood drive she coordinated that refuses to take his blood.

Ultimately, Jonny shows up to Dorothy's charity event and everyone is happy.

Then Magic Johnson's son, EJ Johnson, makes a cameo. EJ grew up in LA but is currently going to school in NYC. He is home to see his friend Dorothy, who he first met during a Tae Bo class.

Some other things we learned from #RichKids? 'The No. 1 rule of caviar is don't go, 'ew, what's that?''

And 'Why do we have to know how to open our own bottle of wine when there's always a sommelier?'

Have 45 minutes to spare? Watch the full first episode ahead of Sunday's premiere on E!

Now see who makes money off being on TV ...

