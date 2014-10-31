Watch Reporters Chase The Maine 'Ebola Nurse' On Her Bike

YouTube The reporters follow Kaci Hickox on her bike.

A paparazzi-like crew of reporters didn’t show any fear Thursday morning when they chased a nurse whose defying an Ebola quarantine in Maine after she went biking.

Kaci Hickox, who recently returned home after treating Ebola patients in West Africa, previously announced her intentions to break her quarantine because she is not symptomatic, and thus is not contagious. She said she has twice tested negative for the disease.

According to the Associated Press, authorities in Maine are seeking a court order to keep Hickox in her house until Nov. 10, which represents the 21-day incubation period for the virus.

Reporters have been staked out in front of Hickox’s house and, on Thursday, they chased her on foot after she rode her bike in front of her home. Both Fox News and CNN aired footage of reporters running after Hickox.

