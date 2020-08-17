A boxing referee is being slammed for allowing a fight to go on even after one fighter had been knocked down and looked out for the count

Photo by DAZN USA / Twitter Israil Madrimov knocked out Eric Walker, but the referee made Walker continue the fight.

One of boxing’s top prospects, Israil Madrimov, was given the fight of his life Saturday in Tulsa, but rallied late to knock out Eric Walker.

The knockout was never given by the referee, though, who instead allowed Walker five minutes to recover before allowing the fight to go on.

Madrimov hit Walker with 87 additional unnecessary punches in the final three rounds, as well as another, legitimate knockdown to earn a unanimous decision win.

The refereeing was rebuked by the boxing community, with one website calling his decision to allow the fight to continue “gross incompetence.”

The fight was promoted by Matchroom Boxing, which held open-air shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday and Essex, England, on Friday.

This is super prospect Israil Madrimov, who entered his Saturday showdown against Eric Walker with a flawless record of five wins (five knockouts).

Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Madrimov was one of 10 fighters competing at the open-air, downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma venue which was promoted by Matchroom Boxing USA and broadcast on DAZN.

???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? Watch as we transform downtown ahead of tonight's action! ???? #BraekhusMcCaskill pic.twitter.com/YmNKmOQiXp — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 15, 2020

Madrimov was given the fight of his life as a pro boxer, as Walker had doubled the Uzbeki’s punch output after five rounds.

Madrimov rallied late and knocked Walker down in the ninth, however, the referee Gary Ritter ruled it a slip because the prospect shoulder-barged Walker on his way down.

Watch the video right here:

Madrimov drops Walker, but the referee rules no knockdown. Agree? pic.twitter.com/swiyR3xKNa — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 16, 2020

The decision was lambasted by members of the boxing industry with Steve Smoger, a Hall of Fame referee, telling Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix that, “the call was incorrect.”

Photo by DAZN USA / Twitter

“The knockdown was precipitated by a lawful punch … in my view, the shoulder played no role,” he added.

Walker was down and appeared out for the count but Ritter allowed Walker five minutes to recover from what he deemed a no-knockdown knockdown.

Photo by Compubox

He then allowed the fight to go on and, according to Compubox data sent to Insider, Madrimov landed 87 punches and another legitimate knockdown in the final three rounds.

The combat sports website Bloody Elbow called Ritter’s decision “gross incompetence.”

And though Madrimov was prevented from continuing his knockout-winning run, he still triumphed, albeit by decision.

Israil Madrimov improves to 6-0 and celebrates with a backflip ???? pic.twitter.com/ZWQlA3LwaN — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 16, 2020

In the Tulsa’s main event, Cecilia Braekhus competed in the 26th consecutive defence of her world championships.

Photo by DAZN USA / Twitter

If she had won, she’d have broken a boxing record which stood for over 70 years. However, she fell at the final hurdle, beaten by Jessica McCaskill in an upset for the ages.

McCaskill was the aggressor and more active fighter for much of the bout.

According to Compubox data, she out-threw Braekhus by 499 punches to 269, earning a majority decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Classy in defeat, Braekhus said she was “proud and happy to pass the torch” to McCaskill.

McCaskill was homeless as a school-child, but now has one of the all-time great wins in boxing on her record.

“This is for the little girl that didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself,” McCaskill said after the fight.

"This is for the 4th grade, homeless Jessica. This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself." pic.twitter.com/RCAYMlYBl8 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 16, 2020

Shakhram Giyasov (pictured) defeated Wiston Campos, Raymond Ford triumphed over Eric Manriquez, and Nikita Ababiy beat Jarvis Williams elsewhere on the open-air card.

Photo by DAZN

The Matchroom USA event in Tulsa followed the third of four Matchroom UK shows at “Fight Camp” the night before.

In that event, Felix Cash retained his Commonwealth middleweight title against Jason Welborn, Shannon Courtenay was upset by Rachel Ball, and Zelfa Barrett scored a thumping knockout over Eric Donovan, which you can see below:

???? BIG KNOCKOUT! ???? @zelfaflash scores two massive knockdowns and finishes the fight with a HUGE left hook ⚡ ???? Watch #FightCamp on Sky Sports Action now! pic.twitter.com/escMUgJpuh — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 14, 2020

Matchroom Boxing has another busy weekend planned with the “Fight Camp” finale scheduled for Saturday, August 22.

Photo by Matchroom Boxing / Twitter

The card features a high-stakes rematch between multi-belt champion Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon, and a heavyweight bash involving Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

