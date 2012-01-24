Watch Randi Zuckerberg And A Bunch Of Important Facebookers Rock Out As 'Feedbomb'

Photo: Flickr / Ken Yeung
A bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app last week.Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.
Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.
It’s rumoured Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.
Perhaps Facebook will want to buy Face.com?
Andy Barton, former technical recruiter at Facebook and now a recruiter at Quora, is on backup vocals.
Hermione Way of The Next Web is in the back right, with Marie Domingo, a well-connected public relations professional that seems to show up everywhere.
