Watch Randi Zuckerberg And A Bunch Of Important Facebookers Rock Out As 'Feedbomb'

Matt Lynley
face.com party front

Photo: Flickr / Ken Yeung

A bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app last week.Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.

Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.

It’s rumoured Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.

Perhaps Facebook will want to buy Face.com?

Face.com was launching Klik, its mobile app.

Randi Zuckerberg is on the left.

The Next Web's Hermione Way and Emily Fields Joffrion, a public relations professional for Airbnb.

Feedbomb's Sean Chaffin is on the drums.

Randi Zuckerberg is on lead vocals.

Randi Zuckerberg and Chris Pan, program manager at Facebook, rocking out for the party.

David Ebersman, chief financial officer of Facebook, is on bass.

Andy Barton, former technical recruiter at Facebook and now a recruiter at Quora, is on backup vocals.

Robert Johnson, director of software engineering at Facebook, is in the back on the keyboard.

Owen Thomas, founding editor of the Daily Dot, also showed up.

Randi Zuckerberg didn't seem to mind the former ValleyWag editor's presence.

Gil Hirsch, CEO of Face.com, is on the right. Gregg Delman of DRS Media is in the middle.

He joined Feedbomb on the stage with a tambourine at one point.

Hermione Way of The Next Web is in the back right, with Marie Domingo, a well-connected public relations professional that seems to show up everywhere.

Here's Hermione Way on the left with Bear Kittay of Shaker.

There were plenty of people from Face.com and Facebook.

Think that party was awesome?

