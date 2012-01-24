Watch Randi Zuckerberg And A Bunch Of Important Facebookers Rock Out As 'Feedbomb'

Photo: Flickr / Ken Yeung

A bunch of Facebook employees played a show at Face.com’s launch party for its mobile face recognition app last week.Among the attendees at that party was Facebook CFO David Ebersman.



Ebersman was playing for Feedbomb, a band consisting of a bunch of Facebook employees (and other tech companies) and led by Randi Zuckerberg.

It’s rumoured Face.com powers Facebook’s face recognition technology.

Perhaps Facebook will want to buy Face.com?

