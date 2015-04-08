Watch Rand Paul lecture an NBC anchor about how to conduct a proper interview

‘Today’ Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) on the ‘Today’ show.

Presidential candidate and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) just bristled in another prominent interview.

In a Wednesday morning “Today” interview, Paul lectured Savannah Guthrie about her allegedly biased foreign policy questions.

“You have had views in the past on foreign policy that are somewhat unorthodox. But you seem to have changed over the years,” Guthrie said, ticking off issues like foreign aid to Israel and military spending.

Paul attempted to interrupt her question in order to address the topics one-by-one.

“Before we go. Before we go. Before we go through. Before we go through a litany of. Before we go through a litany of,” he said as Guthrie spoke.

She let him proceed, and Paul told her how she should have framed her question.

“Why don’t you let me explain instead of talking over me, ok? Before we go through a litany of things you say I changed on, why don’t you ask me a question: Have I changed my opinion? That would be sort of a better way to approach an interview,” he declared.

Guthrie shifted her question to Paul’s preferred framing, but he insisted on answering it before she got too many words in.

“No, no. You’ve editorialised. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no,” he said as she asked about Iran. “Listen, you’ve editorialised. Let me answer a question. You ask a question, and you say, ‘Have your views changed?’ instead of editorializing and saying my views have changed.”

Paul then explained why his focus has shifted on some of the foreign policy issues Guthrie cited. For example, although he once called for slashing all foreign aid, he said, he prefers to cut off countries hostile to US interests first. And he said his 2007 comments on Iran not being a national security threat were from “a long time ago.”

In February, Paul drew headlines after shushing a female CNBC anchor during an interview. He later said he learned his lesson and attributed some of the awkwardness to the long-distance nature of the interview.

