WATCH: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce just copped a pie to the face

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce was hit with a pie at a business breakfast event in Perth this morning:

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has copped a pie in the face while speaking at a business breakfast in Perth. https://t.co/mdmMYQ54KC #7News pic.twitter.com/QxzwKtlhv1 — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) May 9, 2017

The random attack came at a West Business Leadership Matters event at the Hyatt Regency. The man who delivered the pie is believed to be in his 60s.

It was all very casual. The West Australian business editor Ben Harvey told Gareth Parker’s Mornings program it was “a very bizarre situation”.

“It appeared to be a lemon meringue pie,” he said on Radio 6PR.

Joyce took the moment in his stride, telling the crowd he’d better go and “get cleaned up”.

He came back to a warm reception and asked the crowd “If there are any more pies, can you get it over with?”

Police say they had one man in custody and it was “highly likely” charges would be laid.

