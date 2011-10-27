WATCH: Putin And Medvedev Team Up Again To Harvest Corn

It appears that after that brief moment where they had to actually talk about politics earlier this month, the Russian political elite will return to their neverending run of bizarre publicity stunts.



Today, Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev chose to show their working spirit when they teamed up to harvest corn in Russia’s Stavropol region.

The Telegraph reports that between the two of them, 12 tons of corn was harvested. Presumably in the interest of fairness, the load was evenly spread between the two leaders.

It’s the second time this week that the two have enjoyed some activity together. On Monday the two competed in a badminton match.

WATCH:



