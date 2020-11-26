A thunderous acrobatic volley, a superb solo run, and a beautiful bicycle kick — these are the best goals from around the world of soccer in 2020

Getty/Jonathan Brady/Quality Sport Images/David Ramos Son Heung-min, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, and Luis Suarez are among this year’s Puskas award nominees.

The FIFA Puskas Award is the prize given to the player who is adjudged to have scored the “most beautiful” goal in world soccer over the last year.

Watch all 11 nominees for this year’s prize below, including a thunderous acrobatic volley, a superb solo run, and a beautiful bicycle kick.

Founded in 2009 and named in honour of Real Madrid’s legendary striker Ferenc Puskas, previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The award doesn’t always go to a household name, however. In 2016, for instance, the award was given to Mohd Faiz Subri, a Malaysian soccer star, while in 2019, a little known Hungarian called DÃ¡niel ZsÃ³ri took the trophy home.

That could be the case again this year with FIFA including goals from the Mexican, Austrian, and Irish leagues in its 11 goal shortlist released on Wednesday.

It could also be the first time a female player scoops the prize, with a record three having been nominated.

Watch all of the nominees’ goals below, then head over to FIFA and vote your favourite, with the winner to be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich on December 17.

Costa Rica’s Shirley Cruz hit a stunning volley directly from a corner versus Panama.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who placed third in 2018, scored this marvellous overhead kick for Flamengo.

Blink and you’ll miss Jordan Flores’ sublime acrobatic volley.

Another stunning bicycle kick, though this time it comes from Tigres’ Andre-Pierre Gignac against Pumas in Liga MX.

Chelsea’s Sophie Ingle put this volley against Arsenal right into the top corner.

Zlatko Junuzovic showed us he’s got a foot like a traction engine for Salzburg.

South Africa midfielder Hlompho Kekana earned his second ever nomination with this thumping long range strike.

Leonel Quiñónez gave us his best David Beckham impression, scoring from well past the half way line.

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min ran all the way from his own penalty area to slot home versus Burnley.

Luis Suarez is one of very few players who is capable of producing a lobbed back heel goal.

Manchester City’s Caroline Weir gave the keeper no hope with her blistering long range goal against rivals Manchester United.

