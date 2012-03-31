WATCH: 'Psychic' Gorilla Could Have Just Picked The Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Photo: ABC News

They say that if you gave 1,000 monkeys typewriters, they could produce the text of Hamlet within a decade.But what if you gave one gorilla one day to come up with the winning Mega Millions ticket?



The odds can’t be worse, right?

ABC’s “Good Morning America” visited the Columbus, Ohio zoo to ask “Colo,” the oldest living gorilla in captivity, to come up with a winning combination.

GMA has deemed Colo “psychic” for having predicted the 2011 Men’s NCAA basketball champion (UConn), so they decided to press their luck.

Check out Colo’s pick here:

