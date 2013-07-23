Protesters Reportedly Battle Within Sight Of The US Embassy In Cairo [VIDEO]

Following the call by a Muslim Brotherhood leader to lay a siege to the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, intense fighting has reportedly broken out in Tahrir Square and is spilling toward the embassy just a few hundred yards away.



Cairo reporter Waffa Badry says supporters of ousted former president Morsi are engaged in clashes with opponents and are firing guns and hurling objects as they make their way through the Cairo streets.

The video below was reportedly shot just 100-yards from the U.S. embassy and shows protesters firing weapons openly in the street. Badry says an associate on the ground near the fighting, told her that police have not interfered and no military forces have yet arrived to disperse the crowds.

The embassy was closed for several days in early July following this most recent period of unrest that resulted in the removal of president Morsi by the Egyptian military.

Al Jazeera reports at least three dead and many more injured, so far, on the march to the embassy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.