WATCH: Producers of James Bond 'Skyfall' Discuss The Importance Of The Aston Martin

In this latest behind-the-scenes featurette for “Skyfall,” producer Michael G. Wilson and director Sam Mendes sit down with IGN to discuss the importance of James Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5.



“We’ve used different cars from time to time but we always do come back to the Aston Martin,” Wilson tells viewers.

“I felt like [Bond’s DB5] was a thematic thing, it is about the old and the new and there’s something about the last part of the movie which deliberately, could have taken place in 1962,” Mendes adds.

Check out some exclusive new clips of “Skyfall,” which is set to hit theatres November 9.



