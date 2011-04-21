WATCH: President Obama Speaking Live At Facebook HQ

President Obama is talking at Facebook this afternoon at 4:45 ET, and it will be broadcast live on the Web. He’s expected to talk about his plan to reduce the deficit by reducing military spending and raising taxes on wealthy individuals, while still investing in innovation.



Tune in here to watch.



Watch live streaming video from facebookguests at livestream.com

